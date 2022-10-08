KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,765 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $211.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

