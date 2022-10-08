KBC Group NV Sells 10,009 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $272.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.