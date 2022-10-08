KBC Group NV Sells 140,860 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,860 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.06 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,814.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,288 shares of company stock worth $10,691,166. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.