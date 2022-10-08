KBC Group NV Sells 37,823 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,823 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.46 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

