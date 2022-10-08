KBC Group NV Sells 7,886 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

