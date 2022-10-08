Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 40,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

