KeKChain Trading Down 29.8% This Week (KEK)

KeKChain (KEK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, KeKChain has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeKChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeKChain has a total market capitalization of $660,365.00 and approximately $104,303.00 worth of KeKChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeKChain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.45 or 0.06771087 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00086446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00067767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000310 BTC.

KeKChain Token Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2022. KeKChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. KeKChain’s official Twitter account is @kekchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeKChain is kekchain.com.

KeKChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeKChain (KEK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KeKChain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeKChain is 0.00067198 USD and is down -18.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,176.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kekchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeKChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeKChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeKChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeKChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeKChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.