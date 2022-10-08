Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE K opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

