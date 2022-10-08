Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.