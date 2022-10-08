Kenshi 1-Day Volume Tops $11,232.00 (KENSHI)

Kenshi (KENSHI) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Kenshi has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Kenshi token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kenshi has a total market cap of $477,567.74 and approximately $11,232.00 worth of Kenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kenshi

Kenshi was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Kenshi’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,047,769,863,925 tokens. Kenshi’s official Twitter account is @kenshitech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kenshi’s official message board is blog.kenshi.io. Kenshi’s official website is kenshi.io. The Reddit community for Kenshi is https://reddit.com/r/kenshitech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kenshi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kenshi (KENSHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kenshi has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kenshi is 0.00000012 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $243.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kenshi.io.”

