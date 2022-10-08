Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €555.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KER opened at €449.50 ($458.67) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €517.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €513.97.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

