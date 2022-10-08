Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Raised to €690.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $694.63.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.