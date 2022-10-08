Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KDP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

