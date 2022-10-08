KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

