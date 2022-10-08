KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CIRCOR International’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $17.69 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $360.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,143,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

