KeyCorp Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

