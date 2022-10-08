Keys Token (KEYS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

Keys Token (KEYS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Keys Token has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $12,343.00 worth of Keys Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keys Token token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keys Token has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keys Token Profile

Keys Token launched on November 18th, 2021. Keys Token’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,327,717 tokens. The official website for Keys Token is www.keys.xyz. The Reddit community for Keys Token is https://reddit.com/r/keystokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Keys Token is keys-metaverse.medium.com. Keys Token’s official Twitter account is @keysmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keys Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KEYS (KEYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KEYS has a current supply of 995,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KEYS is 0.0056458 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $143.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keys.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keys Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keys Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keys Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

