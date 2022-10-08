Kiba Inu (KIBA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million

Kiba Inu (KIBA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Kiba Inu has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $100,220.00 worth of Kiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kiba Inu has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Kiba Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kiba Inu

Kiba Inu launched on October 24th, 2021. Kiba Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Kiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @kibainuworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kiba Inu is kibainu.org.

Buying and Selling Kiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiba Inu (KIBA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kiba Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kiba Inu is 0.00000335 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $60,095.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kibainu.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

