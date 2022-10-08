Kingdom Game 4.0 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,236.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $456,078.84 and $1,236.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,924,705 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is medium.com/kingdom-game-4-0. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame_kdg. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a current supply of 988,125,000 with 98,793,770.95625694 in circulation. The last known price of Kingdom Game 4.0 is 0.00121332 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,083.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingdomgame.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

