Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

KNSL opened at $262.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.97. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $160.67 and a 52 week high of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

