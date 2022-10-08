Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €68.00 ($69.39) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.29.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.75. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

