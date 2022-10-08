KISSAN (KSN) One Day Volume Tops $34,359.00

KISSAN (KSN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. KISSAN has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $34,359.00 worth of KISSAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KISSAN token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KISSAN has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KISSAN Token Profile

KISSAN launched on November 24th, 2021. KISSAN’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens. KISSAN’s official Twitter account is @ksntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KISSAN is kissantoken.io.

Buying and Selling KISSAN

According to CryptoCompare, “KISSAN (KSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KISSAN has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KISSAN is 0.18783246 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,793.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kissantoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KISSAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KISSAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KISSAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

