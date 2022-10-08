KISSAN (KSN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $10.08 Million

KISSAN (KSN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, KISSAN has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KISSAN has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $34,359.00 worth of KISSAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KISSAN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KISSAN

KISSAN’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KISSAN’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens. KISSAN’s official Twitter account is @ksntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KISSAN is kissantoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KISSAN (KSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KISSAN has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KISSAN is 0.18783246 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,793.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kissantoken.io/.”

