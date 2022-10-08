Kitsumon ($KMC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kitsumon ($KMC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Kitsumon has a market capitalization of $681,025.23 and $11,547.00 worth of Kitsumon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kitsumon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kitsumon has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kitsumon Profile

Kitsumon launched on December 15th, 2021. Kitsumon’s total supply is 74,929,780,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,950,995,768 tokens. Kitsumon’s official message board is medium.com/@kitsumonworld. Kitsumon’s official Twitter account is @kitsumonworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kitsumon is https://reddit.com/r/kitsumon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kitsumon is www.kitsumon.com.

Buying and Selling Kitsumon

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitsumon ($KMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Kitsumon has a current supply of 74,929,780,553 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kitsumon is 0.00007429 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $61,422.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kitsumon.com.”

