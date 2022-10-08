Kitty Inu (kitty) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,286.00

Kitty Inu (kitty) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Kitty Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kitty Inu has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $10,286.00 worth of Kitty Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kitty Inu has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kitty Inu Profile

Kitty Inu was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. Kitty Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Kitty Inu’s official Twitter account is @kittyinutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kitty Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@kittyinu. Kitty Inu’s official website is www.kittyinu.com.

Buying and Selling Kitty Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitty Inu (kitty) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kitty Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kitty Inu is 0.000004 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,956.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kittyinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kitty Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kitty Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kitty Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

