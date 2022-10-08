KIWIGO Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,385.00 (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $579,301.62 and $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One KIWIGO token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.01619216 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031473 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO (CRYPTO:KGO) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 tokens. The official website for KIWIGO is www.kiwigo.app. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. KIWIGO’s official message board is www.facebook.com/kgocrypto. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

According to CryptoCompare, “KIWIGO (KGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KIWIGO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 42,438,195.94992 in circulation. The last known price of KIWIGO is 0.01671239 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,571.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kiwigo.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIWIGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIWIGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

