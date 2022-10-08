KlayCity (ORB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $851,533.53

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. KlayCity has a market capitalization of $851,533.53 and approximately $95,995.00 worth of KlayCity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayCity has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayCity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KlayCity

KlayCity (ORB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. KlayCity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. KlayCity’s official Twitter account is @klaycity. KlayCity’s official message board is medium.com/@klaycity. KlayCity’s official website is klaycity.com.

KlayCity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayCity (ORB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. KlayCity has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayCity is 0.0568455 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $130,148.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaycity.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayCity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayCity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayCity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

