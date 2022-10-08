KlayFi Finance (KFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $419,689.56

KlayFi Finance (KFI) traded up 60.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. KlayFi Finance has a market capitalization of $419,689.56 and $62,773.00 worth of KlayFi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayFi Finance has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One KlayFi Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KlayFi Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KlayFi Finance

KlayFi Finance’s genesis date was July 11th, 2021. KlayFi Finance’s official Twitter account is @klayfi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayFi Finance’s official website is klayfi.finance.

KlayFi Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayFi Finance (KFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. KlayFi Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KlayFi Finance is 0.00205401 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,344.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayfi.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayFi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayFi Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayFi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayFi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayFi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.