KLAYMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $714,716.86 (META)

KLAYMETA (META) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. KLAYMETA has a total market capitalization of $714,716.86 and $9,580.00 worth of KLAYMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYMETA has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.52 or 1.00010355 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022433 BTC.

KLAYMETA Profile

KLAYMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was November 19th, 2021. KLAYMETA’s official Twitter account is @klaymeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KLAYMETA is medium.com/@klaymeta. The official website for KLAYMETA is klaymeta.io.

Buying and Selling KLAYMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLAYMETA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KLAYMETA is 0.02603244 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,218.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaymeta.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

