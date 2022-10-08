KlayUniverse Tops One Day Volume of $65,444.00 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00014359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $153.84 million and $65,444.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 3.04812177 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,722.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

