KLEVA Protocol One Day Volume Hits $54,264.00 (KLEVA)

KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. KLEVA Protocol has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $54,264.00 worth of KLEVA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLEVA Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One KLEVA Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLEVA Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KLEVA Protocol

KLEVA Protocol launched on January 18th, 2022. KLEVA Protocol’s total supply is 20,957,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,662,462 tokens. KLEVA Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@kleva_protocol_official. The official website for KLEVA Protocol is kleva.io. KLEVA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kleva_protocol.

KLEVA Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLEVA Protocol has a current supply of 20,957,854 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KLEVA Protocol is 0.11555086 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,364.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kleva.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLEVA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLEVA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLEVA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLEVA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLEVA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.