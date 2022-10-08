KlimaDAO (KLIMA) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

KlimaDAO (KLIMA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One KlimaDAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00016404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KlimaDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. KlimaDAO has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $702,512.00 worth of KlimaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KlimaDAO Token Profile

KlimaDAO’s total supply is 1,697,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,667,376 tokens. KlimaDAO’s official Twitter account is @klimadao. The official website for KlimaDAO is klimadao.finance.

Buying and Selling KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO (KLIMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. KlimaDAO has a current supply of 1,697,205 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlimaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlimaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlimaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

