KnightSwap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $571,355.93 (KNIGHT)

KnightSwap (KNIGHT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. KnightSwap has a total market cap of $571,355.93 and $77,092.00 worth of KnightSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnightSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KnightSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KnightSwap Profile

KnightSwap launched on November 1st, 2021. KnightSwap’s total supply is 13,538,856 tokens. KnightSwap’s official Twitter account is @knightecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. KnightSwap’s official message board is medium.com/knight-bsc-dark-knight-ftm. The official website for KnightSwap is knightswap.financial.

Buying and Selling KnightSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “KnightSwap (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KnightSwap has a current supply of 13,538,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KnightSwap is 0.03968926 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57,652.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://knightswap.financial/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnightSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KnightSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KnightSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

