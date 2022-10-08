Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,079.00

Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Koda Cryptocurrency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Koda Cryptocurrency has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. Koda Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $10,079.00 worth of Koda Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Koda Cryptocurrency Profile

Koda Cryptocurrency’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Koda Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 33,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,532,169,786 tokens. Koda Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @coinkoda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koda Cryptocurrency is koda.finance/#home. The official message board for Koda Cryptocurrency is medium.com/@coingecko. The Reddit community for Koda Cryptocurrency is https://reddit.com/r/kodacryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Koda Cryptocurrency Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Koda Cryptocurrency has a current supply of 33,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Koda Cryptocurrency is 0.00003715 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $306.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koda.finance/#home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koda Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koda Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Koda Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

