Kodi Coin (KODI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Kodi Coin (KODI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Kodi Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Kodi Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $10,864.00 worth of Kodi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kodi Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kodi Coin Token Profile

Kodi Coin was first traded on February 8th, 2022. Kodi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kodi Coin is kodicoin.com. The Reddit community for Kodi Coin is https://reddit.com/r/kodicoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kodi Coin’s official Twitter account is @kodi_coin.

Buying and Selling Kodi Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kodi Coin (KODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kodi Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kodi Coin is 0.00001384 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $443.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kodicoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kodi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kodi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kodi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

