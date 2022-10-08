Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Koppers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Koppers by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

