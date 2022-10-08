Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 115.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 601,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $19,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

