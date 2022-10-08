Kounotori (KTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.57 Million

Kounotori (KTO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Kounotori has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kounotori token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kounotori has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $81,279.00 worth of Kounotori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kounotori Profile

Kounotori’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Kounotori’s total supply is 565,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kounotori is www.kounotoritoken.com. The Reddit community for Kounotori is https://reddit.com/r/kounotoritoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kounotori’s official Twitter account is @kounotoritoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kounotori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kounotori (KTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kounotori has a current supply of 565,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kounotori is 0 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $68,871.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kounotoritoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kounotori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kounotori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kounotori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

