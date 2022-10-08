Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

