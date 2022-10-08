Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

