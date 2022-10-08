Kryll (KRL) One Day Volume Hits $233,121.00

Kryll (KRL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $233,121.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is https://reddit.com/r/kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryll (KRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kryll has a current supply of 49,417,348 with 38,446,598 in circulation. The last known price of Kryll is 0.36114397 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $167,762.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kryll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

