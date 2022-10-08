Kryptomon Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Kryptomon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kryptomon Token Profile

Kryptomon’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @kryptomonteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryptomon is www.kryptomon.co. The official message board for Kryptomon is medium.com/kryptomon.

Kryptomon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon (KMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kryptomon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 189,843,488.45144975 in circulation. The last known price of Kryptomon is 0.01420599 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $37,826.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryptomon.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

