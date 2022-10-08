Krypton DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.81 Million (KRD)

Krypton DAO (KRD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Krypton DAO has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Krypton DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krypton DAO has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Krypton DAO token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Krypton DAO Profile

Krypton DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. Krypton DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,287,192 tokens. Krypton DAO’s official Twitter account is @krd-token-information-34032c41b6c3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krypton DAO is krypton.homes. The official message board for Krypton DAO is medium.com/@kryptonhomes.

Krypton DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Krypton DAO (KRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Krypton DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 102,457,125 in circulation. The last known price of Krypton DAO is 0.31733137 USD and is down -17.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,947,886.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://krypton.homes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krypton DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krypton DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krypton DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

