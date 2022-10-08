KumaDex Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,068.00 (dKUMA)

KumaDex Token (dKUMA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, KumaDex Token has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One KumaDex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. KumaDex Token has a total market cap of $564,334.21 and approximately $18,068.00 worth of KumaDex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KumaDex Token Token Profile

KumaDex Token was first traded on May 11th, 2021. KumaDex Token’s total supply is 366,705,281 tokens. KumaDex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@kumainucommunity. The Reddit community for KumaDex Token is https://reddit.com/r/kumainu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KumaDex Token’s official website is www.kuma-inu.com. KumaDex Token’s official Twitter account is @officialkumainu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KumaDex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KumaDex Token (dKUMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KumaDex Token has a current supply of 366,705,281 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KumaDex Token is 0.00151085 USD and is down -10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,898.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kuma-inu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KumaDex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KumaDex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KumaDex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

