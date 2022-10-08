Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.47 Million

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Kunci Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kunci Coin has a market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Kunci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kunci Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kunci Coin Profile

Kunci Coin’s launch date was February 16th, 2022. Kunci Coin’s total supply is 39,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,584,338 coins. The official website for Kunci Coin is kuncicoin.com. Kunci Coin’s official Twitter account is @kuncicoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kunci Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Kunci Coin has a current supply of 39,999,999,998.28341 with 1,232,584,338.426697 in circulation. The last known price of Kunci Coin is 0.03363475 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,443,256.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kuncicoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kunci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kunci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kunci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

