KwikTrust (KTX) Tops One Day Volume of $292,889.00

KwikTrust (KTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One KwikTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KwikTrust has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. KwikTrust has a market cap of $505,963.16 and approximately $292,889.00 worth of KwikTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KwikTrust

KwikTrust launched on July 31st, 2019. KwikTrust’s total supply is 10,855,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,255,999 tokens. KwikTrust’s official Twitter account is @kwiktrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. KwikTrust’s official website is kwiktrust.com.

KwikTrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikTrust (KTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. KwikTrust has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KwikTrust is 0.04933339 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kwiktrust.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KwikTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KwikTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KwikTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

