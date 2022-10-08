Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Trading Down 38.8% Over Last Week

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $201.61 million and approximately $67.22 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a current supply of 177,809,349.53012875. The last known price of Kyber Network Crystal v2 is 1.13362465 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $19,537,169.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kyber.network/.”

