KYCCOIN (KYCC) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

KYCCOIN (KYCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, KYCCOIN has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. KYCCOIN has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $43,969.00 worth of KYCCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KYCCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KYCCOIN Profile

KYCCOIN’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. KYCCOIN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KYCCOIN’s official Twitter account is @kyc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. KYCCOIN’s official website is kyccoin.io. The official message board for KYCCOIN is www.facebook.com/kyccoin.

KYCCOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KYCCOIN (KYCC) is a cryptocurrency . KYCCOIN has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KYCCOIN is 0.05135829 USD and is down -14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $89,969.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kyccoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KYCCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KYCCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KYCCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

