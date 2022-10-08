Kyoko (KYOKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.67 Million

Kyoko (KYOKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Kyoko token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyoko has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Kyoko has a market capitalization of $40.67 million and $187,346.00 worth of Kyoko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kyoko

Kyoko launched on March 3rd, 2022. Kyoko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Kyoko is kyoko-finance.medium.com. Kyoko’s official Twitter account is @kyokofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyoko’s official website is www.kyoko.finance.

Kyoko Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyoko (KYOKO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kyoko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kyoko is 0.03944033 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,700.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kyoko.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyoko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyoko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyoko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

