Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.42.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$27.72 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5545029 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

